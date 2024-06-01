Marketside Brioche Rolls Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Marketside Brioche Rolls are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required by the FDA. This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is BAKERLY BARN LLC of Easton, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is Marketside Brioche Rolls, Authentic French Recipe, that is packaged in a net weight 0.88 ounce (280 gram) container. The code information on this product label is Lot number 1: 101012430, Lot number 2: 1010114030, and Lot number 3: 1010124030. About 1,362 cases of this product are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and cannot eat soy for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the rolls away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of a soy allergy can include hives, itching, eczema, swelling of the lips, face, tongue, or throat, dizziness or lightheadedness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.