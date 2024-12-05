Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices Recalled For Salmonella

by

Marketside fresh cut cucumber slices are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Those cucumbers were sold at certain Walmart stores in Texas. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Walmart Inc.

The recall was triggered when the FDA revealed a Salmonella outbreak was linked to SunFed cucumbers. That outbreak has sickened at least 68 people in 19 states. This product may contain those cucumbers, which were imported from Mexico.

The recalled product is Marketside fresh cut cucumber slices that are packaged in plastic tubs that weigh, on average, about 1.5 pounds. The UPC/PLU number that is stamped on the product label is 62969. All date codes up to 12/1/2024 are included in this recall.

You can see the long list of stores, along with the address and town, where the cucumbers may have been sold at the FDA web site. Please check that list carefully to see if you have shopped at any of those stores.

If you did, and you bought this product, do no eat it. You can throw the cucumbers away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the container so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate these cucumbers, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poising for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.