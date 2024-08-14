Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip Recalled For Milk

by

Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip are being recalled because they were made with milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that was not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cookies. The recalling firm is Too Good Gourmet of San Lorenzo, California.

The recalled product was sold at Meijer stores in these states: Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The recalled item is Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip that is packaged in a 10 ounce tall clear plastic container with a blue and white label. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 713733712972. All Best if Used By codes are included in this recall.

The cookies contain a milk allergen that was mistakenly not listed in the ingredient declaration and “contains” statement. Meijer was not notified about the label inaccuracy.

Please check your pantry to see if you purchased these cookies. If you did, and you cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw the cookies away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.