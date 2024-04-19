by

Melissa’s Organic Basil is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This basil is part of the lot recalled by Infinite Herbs that is linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 12 pole in seven states. The recall notice did not state that any illnesses are linked to the Melissa’s product. The recalling firm is Infinite Herbs of Miami, Florida.

The recalled product is Melissa’s organic basil that is packaged in 2.0 ounce and 4.0 ounce packages. The 2.0 ounce packages have the UPC number 0 45255 14142 9, and the 4.0 ounce packages have the UPC number 0 45255 14439 0. They were for sale at Dierberg’s stores in Illinois and Missouri between February 10 and 20, 2024.

This basil is outdated and no longer available for sale. But if you did buy it and froze the herb, or used it in recipes such as pesto and froze that, discard that as well. Salmonella bacteria can survive the freezing process.

If you bought this basil in those package sizes with those UPC numbers from the stores listed, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take out back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually begin within 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. People usually suffer from headache, fever, chills, stomach pain, nashua, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.