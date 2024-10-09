Milo’s Poultry Farm Egg Recall For Salmonella Expanded

by

The Milo’s Poultry Farm egg recall for Salmonella contamination has been expanded to include another type of egg sold under a different brand name. The original recall was issued on September 6, 2024, when a Salmonella outbreak linked to those eggs was announced. The update was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page.

That outbreak has not been updated since September 6, 2024. There are 65 people sick; most live in Wisconsin. The case count by state is: California (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (11), Iowa (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (42). The patient age range is from 2 to 88 years. Twenty-four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. That’s a hospitalization rate of 37%, which is much higher than the typical 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

The update states that Milo’s Grade A Brown Chicken Eggs in 15 dozen count for foodservice is recalled. The eggs are organic from free range hens. All eggs, including brown chicken and duck eggs in all packing confirmations are recalled. The packing configurations are foodservice, and 12 count and 18 count cartons for consumers. The duck eggs are sold under the brand Happy Quackers Farm, with UPC number 7 99705-75077 7. These eggs are packaged by Milo’s Poultry Farms of Bonduel, Wisconsin. All best by dates up to and including October 12, 2024 are included in this recall.

If you bought any of these eggs, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them to 160°F, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the eggs away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these eggs, especially if they were undercooked or served soft, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.