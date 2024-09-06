Milo’s Poultry Farms Eggs Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 65

by

A Milo’s Poultry Farms eggs Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 65 people in nine states, according to the CDC. That farm is located in Bonduel, Wisconsin. The eggs may be labeled “Tony’s Fresh Market”

The case count by state is: California (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (11), Iowa (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (42). The patient age range is from 2 to 88 years. Twenty-four people are hospitalized because they are so sick. That’s a hospitalization rate of 37%, much higher than the typical 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback evidence shows that eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms are contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and are making people sick. Public health officials have interviewed patients about the foods they ate before they got sick. Several sick people ate at the same restaurants. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified four illness clusters at restaurants where eggs were served.

Then, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection traced the egg source supplied to those restaurants to Milo’s Poultry Farms. An inspection was conducted at the farm. The outbreak strain of Salmonella was found in the packing facility and the hen egg laying house.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully filed Salmonella lawsuits on behalf of clients, said, “No one should get sick becasue they bought eggs or ordered eggs at a restaurants, We hope this outbreak does not grow now that the FDA and CDC have identified the bacterial source.”

Milo’s Poultry Farms recalled eggs on September 6, 2024. They were sold to stores and restaurants in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. All chicken type eggs, including cage free and organic, are included. And all cases and carton sizes, as well as all expiration dates, are part of this recall.

If you bought these eggs, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them to a safe temperature, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with other items and food in your kitchen. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have eaten these recalled eggs and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Milo’s Poultry Farms eggs Salmonella outbreak.