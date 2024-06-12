MiO Energy Energy Drink Mixes Recalled For Unsafe Caffeine

by

MiO Energy Energy Drink Mixes are being recalled in Canada because they may have unsafe levels of caffeine. High levels of caffeine can be dangerous for children and pregnant women, anyone who is breastfeeding, and those sensitive to caffeine. Exercising while consuming caffeine can cause health problems. There has been one reported reaction that may have been associated with the consumption of these products. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness. The recalling firm is Kraft Heinz Canada.

The recalled products were sold nationally at the retail level. These items are all MiO Energy brand. They include Energy Drink Mix Tropical Passionfruit in 48 milliliter containers. The UPC number is 0 683921 5. Also recalled is Energy Drink Mix, Black Cherry, also in 48 milliliter containers with UPC number 0 683901 1. Finally, Energy Drink Mix, Açaí Berry is included in this recall. The UPC number for that item is 0 683911 8 and it is also packaged in a 48 milliliter container. All best before dates which contain caffeine are included for all of these recalled items.

Please check your pantry to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.