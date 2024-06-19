Moore Family Farms Cheddar Curds Recalled For Generic E. coli

by

Moore Family Farms Cheddar Curds are being recalled because they nay be contaminated with generic E. coli and have high coliform counts. Generic E. coli is not the strain that can make people very sick, but high coliform counts do indicate some type of fecal contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Moore Family Cheese LLC of Maquoketa, Iowa.

The recalled product is Moore Family Farms Cheddar Cheese Curds. The product is packaged in a 1 pound plastic bag, with white ties. The date code for this product is 5/13/2024, and the expiration date is 6/3/2024. While the recall initiation date was 5/23/24, the FDA center classification date was not until 6/17/2024. These cheese curds were distributed in the state of Iowa.

If you bought these Moore Family Farms Cheddar Curds, do not eat them, and do not use them in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can take the cheese curds back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping them or double bagging them, so other people can’t access them.