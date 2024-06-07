More Cream Cheese Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

More cream cheese products from Schreiber Foods in Green Bay, Wisconsin are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date.

These items were distributed to these states at the retail level: California, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. They were also shipped to Puerto Rico.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with package sizes, brand names, sell by dates, best by dates, UPC numbers, and code information at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Cream Cheese Spread, Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread, Chive and Onion Cream Cheese Spread, and Blueberry Cream Cheese Spread, among others.

Some of the brand names of these recalled cream cheese products include Dunkin, Dutch Brands, Happy Farms, HyVee, Schnucks, Piggly Wiggly, Fareway Foods, and Kroger. No pictures of these recalled items were included in the recall notice. More than 800,000 pounds of cream cheese products are included in this recall.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Symptoms usually include headache, fever, chills, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.