Newmemo’s Children’s Ring Sets Recalled For Lead and Cadmium

Newmemo’s Children’s Ring Sets are being recalled for lead and cadmium contamination that exceed the federal lead content ban and high cadmium levels. Both lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause serious health effects. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm and importer is Memovam Technology Industrial Co. Limited, (doing business as Newmemo), of China.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposure to very low levels of this heavy metal may not cause any symptoms except increased blood lead levels. Exposure to higher levels, or chronic exposure over time, for weeks or months, can cause symptoms including permanent damage to the central nervous system in children, including lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects. Damage is related to the age and body weight of the patient, as well as the duration of exposure. Cadmium causes damage to reproductive organs, and can also damage the liver, kidneys, and bones.

The recalled product is Newmemo’s Children’s Ring Sets. They were sold in a pack of 36 rings in multiple designs, packaged inside a pink heart shaped display case. “Newmemo” and “Amazon FNSKU X0034COQMP” are written on a white label attached to the underside of the case. The rings were sold exclusively on Amazon from January 2022 through March 2024 for about $12.00. They were manufactured in China.

Consumers should immediately take these rings away from children. Contact Newmemo for a full refund. Newmemo and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers of this product directly.