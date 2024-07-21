Norovirus Outbreak At Sammimish Cafe & Spirits in WA

by

A norovirus outbreak At Sammimish Cafe & Spirits in Sammamish, Washington has sickened at least six people, according to the King County Health Department. The meal dates were July 2, 2024 to July 3, 2024, and the illness onset dates were July 4, 2024 to July 6, 2024. Three of the six people underwent testing; two tested positive for norovirus.

An investigation conducted by public health officials found multiple sick restaurant staff who reported symptoms that were consistent with norovirus. This outbreak appears to be over.

Norovirus can be spread several ways: through eating contaminated food, through contact with contaminated surfaces, and person to person. In fact, one additional person who live in the same home as a patient developed symptoms but did not eat food or consume drinks from the restaurant. All of the patients had similar symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills.

The restaurant was closed on July 12, 2024, and management was directed to perform a deep cleaning. Another visit by public health on July 15, 2024, was to assess the cleaning and disinfection, as well as to review restaurant staff health histories.

While several staff reported symptoms consistent with norovirus from July 4 through July 12, 2024, none of these people worked while they were sick. And no staff reported being sick with vomiting or diarrhea in the two weeks before the sick customers ate at the restaurant. No one is allowed to work with food served to the public until they are symptoms-free for at least 48 hours.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen on July 15, 20242. Environmental health investigators will revisit the restaurant within two weeks to make sure there is proper compliance with food handling practices.