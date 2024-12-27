Northwest Naturals Raw Frozen Pet Food Recalled For Bird Flu

by

Northwest Naturals Raw Frozen Pet Food is being recalled for possible bird flu contamination. One case of a domestic cat illness has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Northwest Naturals of Portland, Oregon.

The recalled product is Northwest Naturals brand Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food that is packaged in 2 pound containers. The product tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influence (HPAI) virus.

The best by dates for this item are 5/21/26 B10 and 6/23/26 B1. The food was sold through distributors in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington in the United States. It was also sold in British Columbia in Canada.

Symptoms of bird flu in cats can include loss of appetite, lethargy, and fever. The cat may also have reddened or inflamed eyes and discharge from the eyes and nose. They might have difficulty breathing or have tremors or seizures. If your cat has been ill, see your veterinarian. And keep them away from anyone who has a compromised immune system.

If you did purchase this Northwest Naturals raw frozen pet food, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first wrapping it up so animals can’t get at it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.