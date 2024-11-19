Nut Works Whole Raw Pistachios Recalled For Salmonella

by

Nut Works Whole Raw Pistachios are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nut Works Canada.

The pistachios were sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Nut Works Whole Raw Pistachios that are packaged in a 150 gram clear plastic container with a wrap around label. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 803871 603801.

The lot number and best before date pairs for this item are: LOT: 24115063 and BB: 24-APR-2025, LOT: 24124013 and BB: 3-MAY-2025, LOT: 24150134 and BB: 29-MAY-2025, LOT: 24166010 and BB: 14-JUN-2025, LOT: 24178008 and BB: 26-JUN-2025, LOT: 24220072 and BB: 7-AUG-2025, LOT: 24243022 and 30-AUG-2025, LOT: 24247163 and BB: 3-SEP-2025, and LOT: 24289078 and BB: 15-OCT-2025.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has launched a food safety investigation. This may trigger more product recalls. If this happens, the recalls will be posted on the CFIA web site.

Please check your pantry to see if you purchased these pistachios. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought the for a full refund.

If you ate these pistachios, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.