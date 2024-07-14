Nutrabolics Feed Me Vegan Blueberry Cobbler Recalled For Milk

by

Nutrabolics Feed Me Vegan Blueberry Cobbler is being recalled in Canada because it contains milk, a major food allergen, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One reaction has been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Nutrabolics Inc.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The recalled product is NutrabolicsFeed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats – Frosted Blueberry Cobbler that is packaged in a 65 gram plastic sleeve. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 93888 82311 2. The best by date is MAR 15 2025, and the lot number is NB060.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is launching a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA’s recall web page.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw this Nutrabolics Feed Me Vegan Blueberry Cobbler bar away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.