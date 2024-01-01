Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Recalled For Cronobacter

by

Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula is being voluntarily recalled for possible Cronobacter contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition. The brand name is Enfamil.

Cronobacter can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis in infants. Symptoms of this infection can include poor feeding, temperature changes, irritability, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

The recalled product is Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula powder that is packaged in 12.6 and 19.8 ounce cans. The batch numbers of this recalled infant formula are ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, and ZL3FHG. The UPC number is 300871239418 or 300871239456. And the use by date on this product is 1 Jan 2025.

The baby formula was manufactured in June and was distributed primarily in June, July, and August. The company believes that because there is limited remaining stock, that much, if not all, of this formula have been consumed. The formula was sold through retail stores nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The batch codes and can sizes are:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

No other Nutramigen batches or other Reckitt products that were sold in this country are affected by this recall. If you bought these products and still have them in your home, discard them immediately. Clean the area where you stored them, as well as any containers, utensils, or baby bottles that were used with soap and water.