NÜTRL Tumbler Cup Recalled in Canada For Chemical Hazard

NÜTRL Tumbler Cup is being recalled in Canada for possible chemical and ingestion hazards. The problem is that some of the tumblers may contain a chemical solution that is trapped between the inner walls of the tumbler, which contains some levels of sulfuric acid and phosphoric acid. This solution may release when the tumbler is filled with liquid, posing a potential risk of serious injury. The recalling firm is Sun Coast Merchandise Corp. doing business as Sunscope.

The interaction between the solution and the tumbler may also result in elevated levels of iron, chromium, and nickel. A range of health problems is associated with ingestion of these substances, including burning of the lips, tongue, throat, and stomach, and other tissue damage, along with nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea.

AS of May 23, 2024, Sunscope is aware of 43 reports from consumers who reported experiencing symptoms. The most common symptoms were headache, nausea, cramps, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The recalled product is NÜTRL stainless steel tumbler cup that is 30 ounces (887 milliliters). The tumbler is white with a stainless steel rim and the world NÜTRL on the front. The item was provided to consumers for free as a promotional gift with the purchase of a case of 12 or 15 NÜTRL seltzers. The seltzers were sold at various liquor commissions and private retailers throughout Canada.

If you have this tumbler, immediately stop using it and contact Sedgwick for more information. Call 1-866-846-1778, toll free, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. You can report any adverse events by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.