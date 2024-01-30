Ocean Group Salmon And Tuna Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Ocean Group Salmon And Tuna are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page instead of the usual recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported. FDA environmental sampling of the facility revealed the presence of the pathogen. The recalling firm is Ocean Group of Los Angeles, California.

These items were sold in California at the retail level. You can see the very long list of recalled products, along with the item number and package sizes, at the page linked above. The recalled products include Salmon Bakka Frost Fillet, Salmon Bakkafrost Faroe Islands, Salmon Canada canned salmon, Tuna Hawaii, Tuna Bluefin Spain, Tuna Blue Fin, Fresh Tuna Bluefin Portion Mexico, and Tuna Fresh Boston Bluefin Wild, among others. The expiration dates for these items ranged from December 11 to December 29. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought these items, contact your grocer.

Even though the products are expired, it’s important to inform the public about the potential contamination because the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear.

And if you bought any of these items and froze them, discard them. Freezing temperatures do not destroy this pathogen and those items are not safe to eat.

Throw any remaining product away in a secure trash can. Clean your refrigerator and freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens after you discard the fish. And monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for 70 days after you ate the fish. If you do get sick, see your doctor.