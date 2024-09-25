by

OleOleToy Glow in the Dark Party Supplies are being recalled for an ingestion hazard because they are in violation of federal regulations for battery operated toys. Young children can access the batteries and ingest them. No incidents or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is OleOleToy of China. These toys were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is OleOleToys Glow in the Dark Supplies Toy Sets. About 984 of these sets were sold. The toys violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the Bunny Ears Headbands found in the sets contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed without the use of a common household tool.

When button cell batteries are ingested, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and even death, posing a hazard to children. The toy sets include 250 glow sicks, 12 foam glow sticks, 12 LED glasses, and 12 bunny ear headbands. They are available in various colors.

The toy sets were sold exclusively at Amazon from December 2023 through March 2024 for about $40.00. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

If you purchased this product, immediately top using the recalled headbands and take them away from children. Consumers should cut the battery compartment off the headbands and contact OleOletoy for instructions about how to get s full refund. The batteries should be disposed of or recycled following your local ordinances for hazardous household waste.