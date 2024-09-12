PC Blue Menu Margarine Recalled For Possible Mold

by

PC Blue Menu Margarine is being recalled in Canada for possible mold. While mold will probably not make you sick and is a quality or spoilage issue, some people may be vulnerable to mold. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Loblaw Companies Limited.

The two flavors of margarine were sold nationally at the retail level. They are PC Blue Menu Original Margarine that is packaged in a 907 gram container. The UPC number for this product is 0 60383 77867 5. And the best by date and code pairs are: BB/MA 2024 NO 17 HH:MM 582550 and BB/MA 2024 NO 18 HH:MM 582561.

Also recalled is Original Margarine that is packaged in 1.81 kilogram containers. The UPC number for this item is 0 60383 77868 2. And the best by date code pair is BB/MA 2024 NO 18 HH:MM 582562.

Finally, Margarine with Olive Oil is included in this recall. It is packaged in a 907 gram container. The UPC number for this product is 0 60383 77938 2. And the best by date code pair is BB/MA 2024 NO 17 HH:MM 582548.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.