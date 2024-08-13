Perrigo Premium Infant Formula Powder Recalled For High Vit D

by

Perrigo Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk Based Powder is being recalled because the levels of vitamin D in the baby formula is above the maximum level permitted. The formula is sold under the brand names CVS Health and HEB Baby. No reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Perrigo Company of Dublin, Ireland and Allegan, Michigan.

The company is recalling three lots within one batch, or 16,500 cans of Perrigo Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder. It was shipped to HEB Grocery Company in Texas, and to CVS stores in these states: Texas, Florida, California, South Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Missouri. No other products or retailers are affected by this recall.

For most infants, short term consumption of the affected product is likely to cause any health problems. In a small subset of infants who are vulnerable, such as babies with impaired rental function, consuming high levels of vitamin D can cause health complications. The recalled products are:

Product shipped to CVS beginning February 6, 2024, being recalled:

T11LMYC – USE BY 11NOV2025

(Material: 975261, UPC: 050428318034)

Product shipped to H-E-B Grocery Company, LP beginning February 2, 2024, being recalled:

T11LMXC – USE BY 11NOV2025

T09LMXC – USE BY 09NOV2025

(Material: 788362, UPC: 041220164578)

Please check to see if you purchased this recalled product. If you did, stop feeding it immediately. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If your child has been ill, contact your pediatrician.