Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Whole Foods in Beverly Hills

A possible hepatitis A exposure has been reported at the Whole Foods store located at 239 North Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills, California, according to the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department. No additional cases have been identified as of May 17, 2024.

An employee allegedly worked at that Whole Foods store while infectious between April 20 and May 13, 2024. Anyone who bought products from the seafood counter section at the store during those dates may have been exposed.

Since the hepatitis A vaccine is most effective if given within two weeks of exposure, anyone who bought those products after May 6, 2024 may not be eligible. Talk to your doctor about whether or not you should get the vaccine. Contact your local pharmacy or medical provider for more information. Public Health is working with the company to make sure that employees who are not immune are referred for vaccination.

If you have had hepatitis A in the past you should be immune. Talk to your physician if you are unsure.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. People can get mildly sick, or have a severe illness that can last for months. The virus is spread through person to person contact, through contaminated food and drink, and through contact with contaminated objects and surfaces.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent this disease. Since most people are infectious for two weeks before they even know they are sick, it is difficult to prevent the spread of this illness without vaccination.

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection usually occur within 15 to 50 days after infection. People suffer from fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, clay-colored stools, dark urine, a low grade fever, loss of appetite, joint pain, and intense itching. The hallmark symptom of hepatitis A is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice.