Public Health Alert For Catfish Imported From China Issued

by

A public health alert for catfish imported from China has been issued by the USDA. These fish were illegally imported from the People’s Republic of China and are not eligible for import into the United States. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received to date in connection with the consumption of this fish.

The frozen Siluriformes products were not certified for export to the U.S. by the government of China as being produced under equivalent inspection, they do not identify a certified establishment number, and they were not presented for import reinspection. These factors make the fish unfit for human consumption.

The product is 12 ounce (340 gram) plastic packages containing “FROZEN STRIPED PANGASIUS MAWS.” The fish package does not have any establishment information or import marks. They are packed in plain white shipping cartons that do not have any labels or markings. The government thinks they were shipped to retail and wholesale locations in the states of New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

FSIs is concerned that some of this product may be in retailers’ and consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. If you bought this catfish imported from China, do not eat it. You can throw the fish away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it to reduce the possibility of animals accessing the fish, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.