The USDA is issuing a public health alert for corned beef from the Philippines because that country isn’t eligible to import meat and poultry product to the U.S. These ready to eat meat and poultry products were illegally imported. The government is investigating to see how these products entered the country.

The products subject to the public health alert include:

150 gram cans of “Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF.”

175 gram cans of “Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF.”

260 gram cans of “Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF.”

150 gram cans of “PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF.”

210 gram cans of “PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF.”

150 gram cans of “CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF.”

190 gram cans of “CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF.”

7.43 gram jars of “Lady’s Choice Chicken Spread.”

These products are recalled regardless of the product date. They do not have any producing establishment information. The corned beef products were shipped to retail and restaurant locatinos in these states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia. You can see pictures of these items at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing routine surveillance activities at a retailer and found the items. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

Please check your kitchen to see if you purchased any of these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw these corned beef from the Philippines products away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.