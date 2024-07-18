Queso Rico La Hacienda Queso Fresco Recalled For Listeria

by

Queso Rico La Hacienda Queso Fresco Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Productos La Hacienda LLC of Edinburg, Texas.

The recalled item is Queso Rico La Hacienda brand queso fresco cheese that is packaged in 9 ounce, 1 pound, and 2 pound plastic packages. The Listeria monocytogenes positive sample contained an expiration date of 6/2/24 on a sticker on the package. The firm has begun removing all of the queso fresco products with all dates and sizes (9 ounce, 1 pound, 2 pounds) from their customers’ shelves. The cheese was distributed to 80 retail stores located in three Texas counties in the Rio Grande Valley, Cameron County, Hidalgo County, and Starr County. There are 640 pounds of this cheese included in this recall.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the Queso Rico La Hacienda Queso Fresco Cheese away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.