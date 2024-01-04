Recall of Blue Ridge Beef Raw Pet Food Expanded to More States

by

The December 22, 2023 recall of Blue Ridge Beef raw pet food is being expanded to include more states and more lot numbers. The recall was issued because the products may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The recalling firm is Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina.

The recall is for all lot numbers and all use by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224. The recalled products are 2 pound logs of Kitten Grind with UPC 8 54298 00101 6; 2 pound logs of Kitten Mix with UPC number 8 54298 00143 6; and 2 pound logs of Puppy Mix with UPC number 8 54298 00169 6.

These items were sold between 11/14/2023 – 12/20/2023. The pet food is packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the states of: Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. You can see pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

Both people and pets can contract Salmonella infections from contaminated pet food. People can get sick if they touch the food and then touch their mouths, or eat, without washing their hands. They can also touch their pets and anything in the pet’s environment. Infected pets may or may not show symptoms, but they can excrete the bacteria in their feces, and it can get on their fur, carpets, toys, and furniture.

If you purchased this Blue Ridge Beef raw pet food, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw the logs away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other animals can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers after you discard this food, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.