Recall of Crecelac Infant Formula For Cronobacter Updated

by

The recall of Crecelac Infant Formula for possible Cronobacter contamination has been updated to include more identifying information. There have been no reports of illness in association with the consumption of this product received by the FDA or the company to date. The recalling firm is Dairy Manufacturers Inc. of Prosper, Texas.

The recalled product is Crecelac Infant Formula 0-12 months. It is a powdered goat milk infant formula. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 50042 40847. The lot code for this product is 24 039 1 CHE 352-1 that is printed on the bottom of the can. And the expiration date for this item is 08/2025.

Only that lot code had samples containing the Cronobacter bacteria. The containers were distributed mostly in March, April, and May 2024. It was sold at the retail level only in the state of Texas. The product is labeled as infant formula and is packaged in a 12.4 ounce cardboard and aluminum can.

Cronobacter is a pathogen that can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis in infants. Symptoms of this infection can include poor feeding, temperature changes, irritability, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

If you purchased this product, do not feed it to your child. You can throw the Crecelac infant formula away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.