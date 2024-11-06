Recall of Savencia Cheeses For Possible Listeria Updated

by

The recall of Savencia cheeses for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been updated to include more information and another cheese added. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Savencia Cheese USA which is located in New Holland, Pennsylvania.

First of all, the products that had two UPC numbers now only have one. One change is that the Emporium Selection Brie is an Aldi brand. That brie is sold in 12/8 ounce containers, with UPC number 4099100084016. The UPC number for the Supreme Oval cheese is 071448504214. The Industrial Brie UPC number is 077901005229. And the UPC number for the Market Basket Brie is 049705666302.

The newly recalled product that has been added to the list of Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, sold in 2/3 pound containers. This is confusing: in one chart, the UPC-A number is 50758108712312, but in another chart, there is no UPC number. This product, unlike the others, has the Best Buy date of 1/13/2025.

If you bought any of these Savencia Cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.