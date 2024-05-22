Recall of World Green Nutrition Tejocote For Yellow Oleander Expanded

by

The recall of World Green Nutrition tejocote products because they may contain yellow oleander has been expanded again to include more lot numbers. The original recall, which was also an expansion, was issued on April 3, 2024. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is World Green Nutrition Inc.

Yellow oleander is a plant native to Mexico. The consumption of this plant can cause serious neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health problems and can be fatal. Symptoms of yellow oleander poisoning include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, abdominal pain, arrhythmia, and more. Yellow oleander seeds resemble other seeds.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the lot number, number of tablets in each bottle, the expiration date, and number of recalled bottles, at the FDA web site. The products are packaged in a white container with either blue or green lids.

The recalled products include Elv Control Herbal Supplement that contains 90 capsules, and ELV ALIPOTEC brand Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos). These products are in a 0.3 ounce (7 gram) bottle.

These items were intended to be sold through authorized retailers, and not online or in physical stores. But the company says that it is possible these products were bought and sold in stores and through ecommerce platforms.

If you bought any of these World Green Nutrition tejocote products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.