Reser’s Amish Macaroni Salad Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

Reser’s Amish Macaroni Salad is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods of Beaverton, Oregon.

The salad was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is Reser’s Amish Macaroni Salad that is packaged in a 1 pound clear plastic container. The top lid is labeled as Amish Macaroni Salad, but the container side label, with the ingredient list, indicates Reser’s Southern Style with Egg Potato Salad, with UPC number 0 71117 19044. The potato salad is made without wheat, while the macaroni salad contains wheat.

The code information on the product label is USE BY MAR/08/24 20 L15 HH:MM:SS. About 6,000 containers of the salad are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.