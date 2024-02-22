Rico Enchiladas Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Rico Enchiladas are being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were made with recalled Rizo-Lopez queso fresco containing cheese. Some Rizo-Lopez products are linked to a deadly multistate Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these particular products. The recalling firm is Rico Brand of Salt Lake City, Utah.

These items were distributed in supermarkets in northern Utah, including Smith’s, Harmons, Macey’s The Store, and Fresh Markets. The enchiladas are packaged in a deep meal tray made of plant fiber with film 800. The products are all Rico brand.

The recalled items include Cheese Enchiladas with Red, four in a package, with UPC number 65366006001 in a 14.5 ounce tray. Cheese Enchiladas with Green, four to a package, with UPC number 65366006002, also in a 14.5 ounce package, are recalled. Chicken Enchilada with Rice & Beans/Green is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 65366006015, and the enchiladas are in a 14 ounce package. Finally, Chicken Enchiladas with Mole, Rice & Beans, in a 14 ounce package, are recalled. The UPC number for that item is 65366006016.

These items have these lot numbers and expiration date pairs: Lot 0234 with expiration date 02/13/24, Lot 0264 with expiration date 02/16/24, Lot 0304 with expiration date 02/20/24, and Lot 0334 with expiration date 02/23/24. These codes are attached to the main label on a white label.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you are going to thoroughly reheat them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.