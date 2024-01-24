Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult Recalled For Contamination

by

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult products are being recalled for potential microbial contamination. This could cause serious or life-threatening infections in anyone who has a compromised immune system. In people with a healthy immune system, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur, but those people may require medical attention. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Haleon of Warren, New Jersey.

The cough syrups that are included in this recall include Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult in 4 ounce bottles. The lot number is T10810 and the expiration date is 31OCT2025. Also recalled is the same product that is packaged in 8 ounce bottles. The lot number and expiration date pairs for that product are T08730 with expiration date 31MAY2025, T08731 with expiration date 31MAY2025, T08732 with expiration date 31MAY2025, T08733 with expiration date 31MAY2025, and T10808 with expiration date 30SEP2025. Finally, the Nighttime Adult Cough Syrup, that is packaged in 8 ounce bottles, is included in this recall. The lot number and expiration date pairs for that product are T08740 with expiration date 30JUN2026 and T08742 with expiration date 30JUN2026. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately. You can throw the cough syrups away in a secure trash can after first wrapping them up, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Any adverse reactions that may have occurred can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.