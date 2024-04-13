Roly Poly Multigrain Bread Recalled For Undeclared Eggs

by

Roly Poly Multigrain Bread is being recalled because it was made with egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to eggs could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this bread. The recalling firm is Roly Poly Bakery of New Britain, Connecticut.

The recalled product is Roly Poly Multigrain Bread that was sold at four locations: at the Roly Poly Bakery in Polmart, Connecticut, in New Britain Market Place, Connecticut , Bernat’s Deli in Massachusetts, and Golemo’s Market in Massachusetts. The bread is packaged in a 20 ounce clear plastic bag with red printing. Product information is on the top and the UPC number, 5005-8723, is printed on the bottom of the bag. The breads under this recall were purchased before April 11, 2024.

The recall was triggered when the company found during an audit that a production employee used an egg wash instead of water to apply sunflower or oat ingredients on the bread’s surface.

If you bought this bread and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.