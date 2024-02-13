Save Mart Chicken Street Taco Kits Recalled For Listeria

by

Save Mart Chicken Street Taco Kits are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The kits contain a cup of crema that was made with cotija cheese recalled by Rizo-Lopez Foods in relation to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods.

The kits were sold to the Save Mart Companies and assembled and packaged by in-store delis at these stores: Save Mart, Lucky, and Lucky California. The recalled product is Save Mart Chicken Street Taco Kits that are packaged in a plastic container that weighs about 17 ounces. The product has a UPC number that begins with the numbers 278230 followed by more digits.

If you bought this product with that UPC number, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t eat it. or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

After you discard it, clean your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Listeria bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands after cleaning.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. If you do start to feel ill, see your doctor.