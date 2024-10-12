Shirakiku Korean Seasoned Seaweed Recalled For Sesame

by

Shirakiku Korean Seasoned Seaweed is being recalled because it contains sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Wismettac Asian Foods of Santa Fe Springs, Georgia.

The recalled product was sold in the states of California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Washington, New York, and Nevada through retail stores and restaurants.

The recalled item is Shirakiku Korean Seasoned Seaweed that is packaged in a 3.52 ounce illustrated plastic bag that contains five inner packages. Each inner package has the correct allergen information. The correct UPC number for the product is is 074410516031, which is located on the back right side of the outer package. But the outer package has an incorrect allergen declaration due to the unintentional use of incorrect packing material, which also has the wrong UPC:number 074410495534.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product contained sesame that was not declared. The issue was caused by the unintentional use of incorrect packaging material.

The last distribution of this product was on October 8, 2024. If you bought this product and are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.