Sigmon Dairy Recalls Raw Milk For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Sigmon Dairy is recalling their retail raw whole milk for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to news reports. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The dairy is located in the city of Rochester, Washington. The Washington State Department of Agriculture released a news release about this possible contamination.

The release states, “Listeriosis may cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. This infection may spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

The recalled product is Sigmon Dairy retail raw whole milk with best by dates March 4, 2024 through March 12, 2024. The milk is packaged in a clear container with a white label and black and green printing. The container has a white top. It is bottled in half gallon and gallon containers. The milk was sold to retail stores in the cities of Rochester and Chehalis in Washington state, as well as through on-farm sales.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling that was conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture found the presence of the pathogen in the raw milk. Raw milk is legal to sell and buy in Washington state. All of these products must contain a warning label.

If you bought this Sigmon Dairy raw whole milk, do not consume it, even if you are going to cook with it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. If you do get sick with these symptoms, see your doctor.