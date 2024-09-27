Skagit River Bakery Scones Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Skagit River Bakery Scones in two different flavors are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Skagit River Bakery & Cafe of Anacortes, Washington.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level only in the state of Washington. The recalled item include Marionberry Scones that are bulk packaged in cake boxes with parchment paper, unwrapped. Products are not individually labeled and are held in bulk for retail sale. About 1200 of these scones are included in this recall.

Also recalled are Blueberry Scones that are also bulk packaged in cake boxes with parchment paper, unwrapped. The scones are not individually labeled and are held in bulk for retail sale. Each location has a notebook with all the ingredients used in the scones. About 1200 of these scones are included in the recall.

If you purchased either of these Skagit River Bakery Scones and cannot consume soy, do not eat them. You can throw the scones away in a secure garbage can, of you can take them back to the store where you boutht them for a full refund.