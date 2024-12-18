Some VidaSlim Products Recalled For Containing Yellow Oleander

by

Some VidaSlim products are being recalled because they may contain yellow oleander. Yellow oleander is a toxic plant that can cause serious illness and death. Yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that can be severe or fatal. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these VidaSlim products.

The recalled products include VidaSlim 90-day (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules), VidaSlim 30-day (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules), VidaSlim 7-day Sample Size (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules), VidaSlim Hot Body Brew (Strawberry and Peach flavors), and VidaSlim 7-day Sample Pouches for Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules. Samples of some of these products that were tested by the FDA showed the presence of yellow oleander, which means that other lots could contain the toxic plant as well.

You can see the package description and expiration date range for these products at the FDA web site. They were sold at the VidaSlim web site and through direct sales from independent distributors. You can also see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

All of the bottles have the expiration date stamped on the bottom, and sample pouch expiration dates are printed on the back side. The expiration date will identify whether the product is included in this recall.

If you bought these products with expiration dates between 12/24 (December 2024) and 12/25 (December 2025), do not consume them. You can discard them according to your community’s toxic ingredient disposal methods, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund or exchange.