Sonora Mexico Rocky Point Oysters are linked to a norovirus outbreak in San Diego County, according to public health officials. At least 41 confirmed and probable cases of norovirus have been reported.

People started getting sick in mid-December 2023 after eating the raw oysters. The patient age range is from 12 to 83 years.

These oysters are only available through restaurants and wholesale distributors. The County Health and Human Services Agency has asked restaurants not to serve Rocky Point Oysters packed by GOLPAC in Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico until further notice.

The illnesses are tied to oysters served at three locations of the Fish Shop, in Pacific Beach, Point Loma, and Encinitas, as well as at the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The county is investigating to see if the oysters were served at other locations.

Norovirus is the leading cause of food poisoning in the United States. The virus is very contagious and can be spread through contaminated food and drink as well as through person-to-person contact and contact with families, or hard surfaces. In fact, some household members of people who ate those oysters have been sick. To report illness, call 858-505-6814.

Symptoms of a norovirus infection usually begin within 12 to 48 hours of exposure. Patients usually suffer from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, headaches, and body aches. Most people recover on their own without medical care, but some may become dehydrated and need to be hospitalized. None of the cases in this outbreak needed hospitalization.

Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer, said in a statement, “The County recommends that people ask where oysters were harvested when eating out or getting food from wholesale locations to avoid consuming Rocky Point oysters from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico. It’s also important for anyone who is sick to seek medical care. People who are ill, and those that live with them, should wash their hands frequently to avoid contaminating surfaces and foods that could further spread the infection.”

People who are higher risk for developing serious complications from food poisoning should think about avoiding raw or undercooked oysters and other shellfish. They include the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses like diabetes, and those with compromised immune systems. Eating raw oysters has been linked to Vibrio, Shigella, norovirus, and E. coli outbreaks in the past.