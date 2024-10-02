Spread’Em Beet & Balsamic Cashew Dip Recalled For Mold

by

Spread’Em Beet & Balsamic Cashew Chip is being recalled in Canada because it may have mold. This is a spoilage issue that may make you sick, but should not cause serious illness unless the person has a compromised immune system. Some molds may contain mycotoxins that can cause nausea and vomiting. There is no mention of any illness reports in the recall notice. The recalling firm is Spread’Em Kitchen Ltd.

The recalled product is Spread’Em Beet & Balsamic Cashew Dip that is packaged in 185 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 27843 42821 3. The codes on the product label are Best Before 06 OC 24, 27 OC 24, and 10 NO 24. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

This product was sold at the retail level in the province of British Columbia.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not serve it to others. You can throw the dip away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.