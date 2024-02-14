S&S Ham & Cotija Torta Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

S&S Ham & Cotija Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The sandwich was made with cotija cheese from Rizo-Lopez Foods that is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. The recalling firm is MG Foods of Melbourne, Florida.

This product was sold only in Florida at the retail level. The cotija cheese was used to make the recalled product that was sold between February 2, 2024 and February 9, 2024 via vending machine and grab-and-go retail markets.

The recalled product is Ham & Cotija Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll that is packaged in an 8.3 ounce plastic container. The UPC number for this item that is stamped on the product label is 100001002017. The use by dates for this item range from 02/09/24 to 02/16/24. The use by date is printed on the left side of the front label above the net weight.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you stored this sandwich in your refrigerator, clean it with a mild bleach solution, since Listeria bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item and after cleaning.

If you ate this sandwich, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.