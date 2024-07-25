St. Jerome Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

St. Jerome Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese of Austin, Kentucky.

The recalled product was sold via wholesale customers, retail storefront, and the Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese website. The recalled product is Kenny’s Farmhouse St. Jerome Cheese that was sold in two sizes. The first size is an 8 ounce wedge in a clear plastic package, and the second is a full 15 pound wheel in a clear plastic package that is marked with a logo sticker with ingredients listed on the top and with the lot number 231129 on a white label on the side of the cheese.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing was conducted by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. The presence of Listeria monocytogenes was revealed in a package of cheese with that batch number. The production of the cheese is suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the problem.

Please check to see if you bought this cheese. If you did, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you did eat this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.