Starter Bakery Multigrain Sourdough Bread Recalled For Sesame

Starter Bakery Multigrain Sourdough Bread is being recalled because an allergen (sesame seeds) is declared in the ingredient statement but it is missing from the “Contains” statement. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Starter Bakery of Berkeley, California.

The recalled product was sold only in California at the retail level. There was no foreign distribution. The recalled product is Starter Bakery Multigrain Sourdough Bread. The product size was not mentioned in the recall notice. The UPC number that is stamped on the item label is 8 50025 60902 9. And the best by date codes for this item are 062124, 062224, 062324, 062424, 062524, 062624, and 062724. No picture of the recalled product was provided.

If you bought this bread and are allergic to or sensitive to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the bread away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it, so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.