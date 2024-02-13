Stater Bros. Chicken Street Taco Kit Recalled For Listeria

by

Stater Bros. Chicken Street Taco Kit is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This item has a recalled Rizo-Lopez cheese ingredient in the crema cup supplied by that company for possible contamination. Rizo-Lopez dairy products were recalled in connection to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this specific product. The recalling firm is Stater Bros. Markets of San Bernardino, California.

There are 768 units of this product included this recall. All sell thru dates up to and including February 10, 2024 are included. They were available for purchase at all Stater Bros. Markets in California.

The recalled item is Chicken Street Taco Kit that is packaged in a 20 ounce box. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0102864343013992.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can take it back to the store where you purchased it, or you can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid.

After you discard this kit, clean your refrigerator or wherever you stored it with a mild bleach solution. Listeria monocytogenes grows at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.