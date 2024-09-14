by

A Stoneburner Restaurant norovirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington has sickened at least 7 people, according to Public Health – Seattle and King County. No one has been hospitalized.

Stoneburner Restaurant is located at 5214 Ballard Avenue Northwest in Seattle. The meal date range for the patients is from August 11, 2024 to August 14, 2024. And the illness onset date range is from August 12, 2024 to August 16, 2024. The current inspection rating for the restaurant is good.

Public health officials have identified multiple people who reported symptoms consistent with a norovirus infection after eating food and consuming drinks at the restaurant. Symptoms of a norovirus infection include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills. The investigation is ongoing.

On August 20, 2024, public health officials learned of seven customers who got sick after eating at that restaurant. At least two restaurant staff members were sick with the same symptoms around that time. No restaurant staff worked while suffering from vomiting or diarrhea, but someone could have been contagious without knowing it.

Norovirus is a very common source of gastrointestinal illnesses. It is spread very easily through person to person contact, through contaminated food or drink, and through contact with contaminated surfaces (fomites).

The restaurant was closed on August 21, 2024 for a thorough cleaning and disinfection. The restaurant was inspected on August 22, 2024. Officials told restaurant management that staff who are sick with norovirus cannot work until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours. Information about correct handwashing techniques and glove use with ready to eat foods was provided to staff.

If you are sick with those symptoms, stay home from work or school until you are well. That’s the best way to prevent norovirus outbreaks, since no vaccine is available for this pathogen. Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom, and before cooking or serving food is also important.