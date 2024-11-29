Sunfed Cucumbers Recalled For Salmonella, Linked to Illness

by

SunFed cucumbers are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination, and are associated with illnesses. This outbreak has not been reported by the CDC or FDA at this point, and there is no information about where patients live, the age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized. The cucumbers were imported from Mexico. The recalling firm is SunFed Produce of Rio Rico, Arizona.

The recalled item is whole fresh American cucumbers that are packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “SunFed” label or in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that has the growers name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.” These SunFed cucumbers were sold between October 12, 2024 through November 26, 2024.

The cucumbers were sold by SunFed and other importers and shipped to customers in these states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington & Wisconsin. They were also sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. They may also have been sold in other states.

The FDA notified SunFed that the cucumbers were associated with illnesses between October 12, 2024 and November 15, 2024. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.

Please check to see if you have these cucumbers in your home. If you did, or if you aren’t sure, discard them or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. If you used them in a recipe and froze them, they need to be discarded. Then clean and sanitize surfaces that may have come into contact with the cucumbers.

If you ate these cucumbers, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.