Sysco Classic Riced Cauliflower is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was published on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is CN Frozen Foods, INC of Coral Gables, Florida.

The recalled product is Sysco Classic Riced Cauliflower that is packaged in a 4 pound plastic bag. There are six units of 4 pound bags per carton. The manufacture number for this item is 30.05.2023, and the Best Buy Date is 05/2025. The Reorder number is 5087729. This product was only sold in the atate of Texas. There are 3,240 cases of this item that are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cauliflower rice away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging tit, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.