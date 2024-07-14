Taylor’s Sausage Hot Landjaeger Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Taylor’s Sausage Hot Landjaeger is being recalled because it contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Taylor’s Sausage of Cave Junction, Oregon.

The shelf stable, ready to eat Landjaeger sausages were produced on December 8, 2023 and packaged on December 19, 2023. The recalled item is 14.4 ounce vacuum packed packages containing 12 pieces of Taylor’s Sausage Hot Landjaeger.. The lot code for this product is 23342-2 and the use by date, stamped on the back of the product package, is 12 8 25.

The sausage has the establishment number EST. 6172 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausages were shipped to retail locations in the states of California and Oregon.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities. Personnel found that soy was being used as an ingredient but was not listed on the finished product label.

Please check your pantry and refrigerator to see if you bought this item. If you did, and you cannot consume soy, do not eat it. You can throw the sausages away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.