Tetsujin Breaded Oyster Recalled in Canada For Milk

by

Tetsujin Breaded Oyster is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is JFC International (Canada) Inc.

The oysters were sold at the retail level, and also to hotels, restaurants, and institutions, in these provinces in Canada: Albert, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec. The product was sold in two sizes.

Tetsujin Breaded Oyster packaged in 907 gram containers is included in this recall. The UPC number that is stamped on the package is 6 54156 28388 8, and the sell by date is 2025.10.31. Also recalled is the same product in 10 x 2 pound containers. The UPC number for this item is 1 06 54156 28388 5. The best before date for this item is 2025.10.31. The product number is 28388, and the date the oysters were shucked was 2023.11.13.

If you bought this product, do not eat, if you are allergic to milk. Hotels, restaurants, and institutions should not serve it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.