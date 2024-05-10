Texas Pecan Recalls Many Nuts, Snacks For Undeclared Allergens

by

Texas Pecan is recalling many types of nuts and snacks for the allergens peanut, tree nuts, soy, milk, sesame, and wheat that are not declared on the package as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. There have been no reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Texas Pecan of Dallas, Texas.

The tree nuts that are not declared on the packages include almonds, brazils, cashews, filberts, macadamias, pistachios, pecans, pine nuts, and walnuts. These items are sold in one pound and 8 ounce bags. The nuts were only sold at the company’s retail location or through the web site. The lot numbers for these products are on the bottom left corner; they range from 23200-23265 and 24001-24079. All nuts are packaged in a clear poly bag with the Texas Pecan label on them.

You can see the long list of recalled products along with the package size, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled nuts and snacks include natural whole almonds, blanched slivered almonds, raw whole macadamias, raw whole Spanish peanuts, pecan halves, mammoth pecan halves, cheddar sticks, hulled sunflower seeds, pistachio kernels, Cashew-N-Stix Mix, fruit mix, creamy white pecans, chocolate covered peanuts, frosted pecan halves, yogurt raisins, and honey roasted mix, among others.

The recall was triggered when a routine inspection from the Texas Department of State and Health Services found that cross-contamination was possible through the packaging machine. The labels do state tree nuts but each tree nut was not named individually. And although the company says that the packaging machine is cleaned properly, the written documentation did not clearly state that fact.

If you bought any of these items and you are allergic to the allergens mentioned, do not eat them. You can throw the products away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.