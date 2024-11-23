by

Get Thanksgiving turkey safety tips from the USDA, including how to thaw and cook the bird, for a safe holiday. The biggest meal of the year comes with special food safety issues, especially regarding the turkey.

The first step is thawing the turkey, if you purchased a frozen bird. Never ever thaw turkey or any meats at room temperature. Turkey can be thawed in the fridge; allow 24 hours for every four pounds of turkey. That means if you bought a 16 pound turkey, you need to allow four full days for thawing. After the turkey is thawed using this method, it can be kept, uncooked, in the fridge for two days.

You can also thaw the turkey in cold water. Allow 30 minutes of thawing per pound, and submerge the turkey in its original wrapping. Change the water eery 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed. It must be cooked immediately after thawing if you use this method.

You can also thaw turkey in the microwave oven, if it will fit. Use the defrost setting and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. The turkey must be cooked immediately after thawing. The USDA offers a thawing calculator to help you calculate the exact time nee4ded deepening on the method you choose.

When you are preparing the turkey, remember to never stuff it in advance. Bacteria from the turkey can get into the stuffing, and if the stuffing doesn’t reach a temperature of at least 165°F in the center, some bacteria could survive and make someone sick. Stuff the bird right before it goes into the oven, or cook the turkey unstuffed and bake the stuffing in a casserole.

Checking doneness is the final step. Use a reliable and accurate meat thermometer. Insert the probe into the thickest part of the breast, in the innermost part of the wing, or the innermost part of the thigh. Make sure the probe doesn’t touch bone, which will give an inaccurate result. The temperature should be 165°F to insure that the meat is safe to eat.

If you have questions you can call the Meat and Poultry Hotline, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm Eastern Time (except Federal Holidays). The Hotline is also open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 am to 2 pm to help with any turkey questions.